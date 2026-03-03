As new Florida football head coach Jon Sumrall is looking to deliver a new type of jolt to the program after the Billy Napier era, there's no denying that they are also looking to challenge the Miami Hurricanes as the top team in the state. With Sumrall leading the Florida football program, he would also speak about certain rivalry games, or lack thereof, against the Hurricanes and even the Florida State Seminoles.

On Monday's episode of the podcast “Triple Option,” Urban Meyer, the former head coach, would ask Sumrall about the rivalry games against the Seminoles and Hurricanes.

“You play Florida State,” Meyer said. “You throw nine conference games on top of that and top to bottom, SEC, I still believe is the best conference in college football. However, you saw Indiana play Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State. Is Florida State here to stay? And then with the other two, I mean, I know Miami shows up every five years, I think.”

When asked about scheduling those rivalry games, Sumrall would speak about Florida State, but didn't speak about Miami.

“I think Florida State stays forever…I don’t know that it moves regards to how many games we go to. I do think if your ultimate goal is to play in the CFP, it’s smart of you to evaluate what’s worked in the past,” Sumrall said in response.

Florida football's Jon Sumrall on the importance of being “battle-tested”

Article Continues Below

While Sumrall was hired to be the next Florida football head coach, he previously served with the Tulane Green Wave, as he spoke about the challenges faced there, looking to bring that experience to the Gators.

“You want to challenge yourself and be battle tested, but it’s also nice when you can maybe go through a year and find a game or two where your team doesn’t have to play every snap of the game as starters, where that was the biggest challenge I had last year at Tulane,” Sumrall said.

In his first season, Sumrall looks to make a noticeable impact after Florida went 4-8 last season.