Would the Tennessee Titans go with an edge rushing star? Or will an Ohio State linebacker catch their eyes? Here is the Titans’ 2026 Mock Draft roundup after the NFL Combine.

The team has plenty of needs after a disastrous 2025 season. But they have a new coach and a new hope. And since Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded coach, look for the Titans to lean that way with their first pick.

The Titans pick No. 4 in the first round.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network; Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News; Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo

Bain makes a lot of sense for a team that didn’t bother opposing quarterbacks very often last season.

“New Titans head coach Robert Saleh spoke glowingly of Rueben Bain Jr. at the NFL Combine,” Eisner wrote. “And Bain said he had a great formal interview with them as well. The arm length concern isn't going away after measuring with sub-31-inch arms at the NFL Combine, but Bain can ball.

“He is explosive off the snap, plays with immense power, has a relentless motor, and offers plenty of upside at a major area of need. In this class, he still should be a top-five pick. Of note, Adam Schefter reports that some teams measured Bain's arms at 32 inches. So, you know, just trust the tape.”

Jeremiah likes what Bain brings to the field in a match with what the Titans already have.

“Bain’s temperament and playing style will perfectly complement Jeffery Simmons,” Jeremiah wrote. “They’re cut from the same cloth in how they play the game.”

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

This fits the Saleh narrative as well. Bailey projects to be a quarterback-chasing beast.

“David Bailey is an explosive edge rusher who will fit perfectly in Robert Saleh’s system,” Crean wrote. “The slippery Bailey (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) isn’t the biggest edge player nor the best run-stopper, but the Titans have Jeffrey Simmons for that. Saleh can work magic on a player like Bailey and turn him into a Nick Bosa-like player for Tennessee.”

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Mel Kiper, ESPN

It’s all about knowing how to play the game for Reese. That makes him a great fit for Saleh.

“Reese's instincts and burst are all over the tape,” Kiper wrote. “I’m still ranking him as a linebacker at the moment, and he could help Tennessee there. But new coach Robert Saleh might very well move him to the edge, where he played the majority of the time in 2025. Reese could be a high-impact player in this unit, no matter where he lines up.”

EDGE RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated

This would be a surprise, especially given Saleh’s slant. But maybe it could work because more points on offense would make things easier for the defense.

“The Tennessee Titans need more blue-chip talents,” Melo wrote. “General manager Mike Borgonzi is attempting to surround franchise quarterback Cam Ward with more talent. While many assume that means a wide receiver, there's none worth taking at No. 4 overall.

“Jeremiyah Love is an elite prospect, proven by the 4.37 he ran, paired with his on-field combine workout on Saturday. Love has Hall of Fame character, and adding him to Brian Daboll's offense would take a lot of pressure off of Ward's shoulders.”

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Nate Davis, USA Today

Back to defense, the Titans could go for a versatile linebacker.

“We are now living in a world where Styles is the first Ohio State defender off the board (and the second Buckeye, behind Tate),: Wilson wrote. “Some of it has to do with his combine performance, but that athleticism was all over his 2025 tape, when he made huge strides another year removed from safety and fully settled in at linebacker. In the right scheme, he'll be used to rush off the edge, too.”

Overall, there's quite a mix of talent. Of course, it leans heavily toward the defensive side of the football. If the Titans get the right guy in the first round, they should be much more competitive than last season.