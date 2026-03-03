The New York Yankees have gotten off to a fast start in spring training, going 8-2 in their first ten exhibition matchups. While the results of these preseason games ultimately mean little in the way of wins and losses, it's been fun to see a mix of Yankee contributors help lead the Bronx Bombers to an impressive display early on.

With many contributors set to be out for at least the season's first few weeks, there are still holes on the Yankees roster. General manager Brian Cashman will look to patch those holes as best as he can. However, it would likely be easier to do so by trading from some areas of surplus throughout the organization.

In the outfield, the Yankees not only have captain Aaron Judge, but also the resigned Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham as well. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton could occasionally see time there as well. Former top prospect Jasson Dominguez was the team's fourth outfielder last year. However, veteran Randal Grichuk recently signed a minor league deal that could lead to the former Arizona Diamondback replacing Dominguez on the bench.

Yet the Yankees possess better chips than Dominguez right now. In fact, at full strength, there could be as many as ten starting pitchers by trade on the major league roster. Once the veteran trio of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt returns from their respective injuries, there might not be spots on the 25-man roster for pitchers like Ryan Yarbrough, Paul Blackburn, and Will Warren. However, the biggest arm Cashman could move? Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is coming off an up-and-down sophomore campaign.

The Yankees should trade Luis Gil to address other roster holes

Despite his rocky performance last season, Gil would intrigue quite a few teams across the majors. Whether a team is rebuilding or contending, Gil could be a useful addition to most pitching staffs. If a team is looking to acquire him, they would look to harness his electric stuff on a more consistent basis.

Meanwhile, the Yankees could use a Gil deal to bring back some lineup help, particularly in the infield. A player who can contribute at both shortstop and third base would be ideal. Someone to platoon with third baseman Ryan McMahon or push Anthony Volpe once he's returned from shoulder surgery.

While a one-for-one deal involving Gil and a position player could happen, it would likely be easier for Cashman to use Gil as the centerpiece of a trade. Brendan Donovan would have been a solid addition, but the St. Louis Cardinals traded him to the Seattle Mariners. As spring training progresses, there's still time for the Yankees to find a fair deal. Will the Bombers' brain trust take one more swing to upgrade the current roster before Opening Day? If so, then involving Gil might be the key to any worthwhile upgrade.