Southern University and A&M College will honor the legacies of two students who died last year by awarding them posthumous degrees during its upcoming commencement ceremony, per a statement by the institution.

Among those being recognized is Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old student remembered by classmates as determined, ambitious, and deeply committed to his education. Wilson died last year while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., an incident that sent shockwaves across campus and throughout the nation, prompting broader conversations about fraternity culture and student safety. Wilson was set to graduate this May with a degree in mechanical engineering.

The second posthumous degree will be awarded to Kavon Barnhill. The 21-year-old nursing student died in December following a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Like Wilson, Barnhill was also preparing to graduate this spring, working toward a career dedicated to caring for others.

Last month, on the one-year anniversary of Wilson’s passing, Southern University released a statement honoring his life and impact on the Jaguar community. The statement is below:

“Today, Southern University and A&M College pauses to remember Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Jaguar Nation whose presence we continue to miss deeply.

Caleb's vibrant personality, warm spirit and steady determination left a lasting impression on classmates, professors, and friends. An engineering major, he approached his education with focus and purpose, committed to building a future that reflected both his ambition and his heart.

As a dedicated member of the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band, he carried himself with pride and discipline, embodying the tradition and excellence that define Southern.

On this one-year anniversary of his passing, we remember not only the loss of Caleb, but his life, which was filled with joy and meaningful connection.

We continue to hold his family especially close in our thoughts.

This spring, when Caleb would have walked across the stage in the F.G. Clark Activity Center with the Class of 2026, the University will bestow upon him a posthumous degree. We hope that this tribute reflects our enduring respect for his commitment, his accomplishments, and the legacy he leaves within the Southern University family.

Caleb's spirit will always live on and remain a cherished, impactful part of Southern University.”

