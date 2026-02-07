The Detroit Pistons are taking on the New York Knicks on Friday. Fortunately for Detroit, they have Cade Cunningham in the starting rotation after a recent battle with a hip injury.

In the first quarter, Cunningham executed quite the move. With the game tied at six towards the eight-minute mark, Cunningham got the ball, faked the three, drove to the hoop, and split two defenders. In the end, he scored two points with relative ease.

Cunningham has played in 44 games this year. Altogether, he is averaging 25.4 points, 9.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. All the while, Cunningham is shooting 46.1% from the field. Meanwhile, the Pistons are 37-13, the best record in the Eastern Conference. Fittingly, they are taking on the 33-18 Knicks, who have the second-best record in the East.

Throughout this season, Cunningham has maintained a high level of performance, including being named an All-Star. However, he has had to deal with hip and wrist injuries in recent months.

Nevertheless, Cunningham is on top of his game. After playing the Knicks, the Pistons are slated to play four road games in the week ahead. On Monday, they will head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.

After that, they will head north of the border to play the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday. The following day, they will play the Knicks again in New York. Then, Detroit will head to Chicago to play the Bulls that Saturday.

On February 23, the Pistons will be back home to play against the San Antonio Spurs.