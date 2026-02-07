Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren earned his first All-Star selection and will participate in this year's dunk contest. For All-Star Cade Cunningham, it's just the beginning. After a 118-80 win against the New York Knicks, Cunningham revealed Duren is on pace to be one of the NBA's best.

Cunningham discussed Duren's game, per Prime's The Crossover.

“He's gonna be the best bigs in this league one day,” Cunningham said. “He's on his way there.”

Cade on Jalen Duren: "He's gonna be the best big in this league one day. He's on his way there" pic.twitter.com/Cxm1PdPEYH — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 7, 2026

In his fourth season, Jalen Duren, alongside Cade Cunningham, is a big reason the Pistons have been the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference for much of the season. His first All-Star nod was a no-brainer, given what he means to the team's defense and his role as one of its top scorers.

Duren has averaged 17.7 points on 63% shooting, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game this season. He's only 22. While the Pistons' future remains bright, Duren is a big reason why.

Article Continues Below

The Pistons have won 10 of their last 13 games. Detroit's 38-13 record is second to only the defending champion Thunder (40-12).

Jalen Duren misses Pistons' win vs. Knicks due to knee injury

Pistons All-Star Jalen Duren is dealing with a knee injury, which ruled him out of Friday's win against the Knicks. His next chance to suit up will be against the Hornets in the Pistons' first of a four-game road trip that carries through the All-Star break.

Upon his first All-Star selection, Duren will also become the fourth Pistons player to compete in the dunk contest. He will be joining Lakers' Jaxson Hayes and Spurs rookie Carter Bryant as this year's participants.