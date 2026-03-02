New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is arguably the best hitter in baseball right now. Sometimes, even superstars need advice, though. Judge recently revealed a text he received from Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper before the 2025 postseason that gave him “chills.”

“I think one of the coolest things, I was talking to Harper before the postseason this last year,” Judge said on The Pat McAfee Show, via ESPN. “He texted me probably the coolest thing. He was like, ‘Hey, one thing I tell myself every postseason, every big game… ‘Own the moment, don't let the moment own you.' There's so much unknown, you don't know what's gonna happen, like, own the moment. Big spot, nobody's on (base), who cares? Go out there and own it.

“And, like, gave me chills… Before I walked onto the steps in Yankee Stadium, about to play the Red Sox, and before I went out there I was like, ‘Hey, own the moment.'”

Harper is one of the better postseason performers in recent memory. He often comes through in the clutch moments. Listening to advice from Harper is a good idea.

With that being said, Aaron Judge is a better player than Harper right now. That's not a knock on Harper, but rather it is telling of how talented Judge is. Nobody would have blamed Judge if he wasn't open to advice. The Yankees superstar displayed his humility by not only listening to the advice, but leaning into it.

He clearly appreciated Harper's words. The Yankees and Team USA Baseball are fortunate to have a captain in Judge who is a humble leader and MVP-caliber player.