As rumors surround the New York Jets regarding the quarterback situation, there's no denying that there is a bevy of options that could be under center for the franchise come the upcoming season. With a popular choice being the Jets going after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, this NFL insider details the franchise's approach to the position.

According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, New York “truly don’t know who they will target at quarterback yet,” saying that the team is “taking their time” to go through the options and find the solution to the quarterback question. Going to the NFL Combine, Rosenblatt would report that head coach Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and general manager Darren Mougey are “speaking daily” about it.

“The Jets are truly exploring all of their options,” Rosenblatt wrote. “The goal in Indianapolis was to find out who will be available in free agency, who is available via trade, and how much either route would cost in terms of cap space and/or draft picks. That includes, I’m told, the Jets at least having conversations about quarterbacks on other teams that are currently perceived to be unavailable.”

The Jets could be going after Kyler Murray

After a disastrous first season for the Jets under Glenn, the team is looking to bolster their team at the quarterback situation, with Murray towards the top of the list from the football world of players the franchise should go after. Rosenblatt would go into why he “wouldn't rule” out New York going after Murray if he were to be released by Arizona, which is the expectation.

“Glenn has a self-belief that he can bring anyone into the building, coach them up, and make them a positive part of his culture,” Rosenblatt wrote. “In terms of skill set, Murray is the kind of quarterback Glenn likes — and he personally knows Murray’s father well due to their Texas A&M backgrounds (Kevin Murray was a quarterback at A&M before Glenn’s arrival at the school).”

“If the Jets were willing to absorb his contract, which they have the space to do, the Cardinals might be motivated to give them a draft pick for their trouble,” Rosenblatt continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what the Jets do at the quarterback situation.