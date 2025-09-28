Earlier this week, a video was released on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's YouTube account showing the star back in action at the team's practice facility less than five months after Tatum tore his Achilles in their playoff loss to the New York Knicks in May. In the video, Tatum could be seen jogging up and down the court, making cuts, shooting jumpers, and many other basketball-related activities.

Jayson Tatum with a rare upload on YouTube, which features him lifting, running, shooting, and most importantly, on the basketball court again “I’m rusty as a mother******,” he said. “I’m working my tail off to get back, to get healthy for the love of the game.” 🎥 @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/DCH1nVq4Cq — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the video, Tatum admitted that “I’m rusty as a mother******. “I’m working my tail off to get back, to get healthy for the love of the game.”

Still, it's a great sign for Celtics fans who are hoping to see their superstar on the court sometime sooner rather than later.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take last week, Tatum didn't rule out the possibility of returning from the devastating injury at some point during the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, although that would be a rarity for an Achilles injury, even with access to modern medicine.

A great sight for the Celtics

The Boston Celtics are currently staring down the prospect of a season that could be something of a transitional year after both the Tatum injury as well as the trades of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday this past offseason.

While some roster moves were likely going to be inevitable due to salary cap concerns, the fact that Tatum was injured certainly made it easier for the team brass to decide to punt on the 2025-26 season.

Lost in all of the news surrounding Tatum's injury was the fact that the Celtics, even when fully healthy, were on their way to losing to the New York Knicks in what was one of the more shocking playoff results in NBA history. The loss exposed some flaws with the Celtics' reliance on three-point shooting, and Tatum had put together arguably the worst two-game stretch of his career in Games 1 and 2 (although he was dominating Game 4 prior to the injury).

In any case, the Celtics will look to have a more balanced team put together for the next time Tatum takes the floor, whenever that may be.