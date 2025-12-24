LOS ANGELES – Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ solid start to the regular season at 19-8, they have had quite a few injury issues to juggle. Heading into their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Lakers were set to receive reinforcements with Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton making their return from injury. But through the Lakers’ first 27 games of the season, they’ve used 16 different starting lineups as they’ve navigated the injury bug.

Following Lakers’ practice on Monday, Deandre Ayton spoke about the team has been able to come together and withstand the absences they’ve dealt with during the first quarter of the season.

“We’ve had our spurts where we don’t have our full lineup. We’ve played about two games with our full team,” Ayton said. “It’s next man up mentality. We’ve been short a guy since the start of the season, and we’ve pretty much adapted to that. We’ve adjusted to who is out there, and played certain types of basketball that we’re comfortable with.”

Heading into their Lakers’ game against the Suns, they will still be short three key players with Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent all ruled out. Doncic, however, could be able to make his return to the Lakers’ lineup for their Christmas Day clash against the Houston Rockets.

Article Continues Below

One of the ways that Ayton believes the Lakers have been able to stay afloat amid the injuries is the camaraderie that they’ve formed. Lakers head coach JJ Redick has often talked about each player on the team having the responsibility to be a leader in some fashion, and it’s the constant communication, even from players who are sidelined, that helped in a big way.

“Everybody talks, this is not a quiet team. We’re all aware of what’s going on. . .how we haven’t played with our full team, but we communicate,” Ayton said. “A guy might not be out there, or a superstar might not be out there, but they’re with us in spirit to where they talk to us and it feels like they’re out there. . .contributing without being on the floor. That brings a lot. . .whoever’s a backup, who is the sixth man, who is a two-way, who is playing, just give them the pointers and make them feel comfortable.”

Ayton himself has been a big part of the Lakers’ success this season as well. He’s appeared in 23 games at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 71 percent from the field.