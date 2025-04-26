The Boston Celtics are already banged up after a very physical series with the Orlando Magic, and the defending champs are looking to take care of business quickly and get some rest before the second round in their title defense.

Star forward Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 of the series after suffering a bone bruise in his wrist during Game 1. He was initially doubtful for Game 3 leading up to the first contest in Orlando, but he warmed up and gave it a go in order to try to give the Celtics a 3-0 lead in the series.

Thankfully for the Celtics, Tatum looks to be feeling okay and isn't feeling the effects of that injury at all. Late in the first half, the First Team All-NBA superstar scored eight straight points to help Boston take a lead into the locker room.

8 STRAIGHT POINTS FOR JAYSON TATUM! The Celtics are heating up here in Game 3 ‼️pic.twitter.com/mrOzlKP52h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite having his wrist heavily taped and wrapped, Tatum looks like his usual self. He is getting to his spots, knocking down the stepback jumper and getting to the basket. Even while coming off the injury, Tatum still leads the Celtics with 36 points as they battle with the Magic. However, Orlando leads Boston 95-91 with less than a minute to play.

Tatum is far from the only Celtic battling injuries during this first-round series. Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a knee injury dating back to the regular season and was questionable leading up to Game 3, but he is giving it a go as well. Kristaps Porzingis is on the floor in Game 3 after cutting his head open and gushing blood in Game 2.

The Celtics are playing without Jrue Holiday in Game 3 with a hamstring injury. Still, the Celtics are hoping to have him back later in the series.

In order for the Celtics to defend their title and win a second consecutive NBA Finals, they will need all of their stars to be healthy and clicking at full strength. That isn't the case as of now, so Boston needs to close this series out quickly to get Tatum and company some rest before the competition gets tougher.