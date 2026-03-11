Jayson Tatum criticized the officiating following the Boston Celtics 125–116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, calling a referee “trigger happy” after teammate Jaylen Brown was ejected early in the game.

Brown was tossed after receiving two technical fouls during the contest, limiting the Celtics star to just 15 minutes of action. Tatum, who recently returned from the Achilles tear he suffered last spring, addressed the situation after the game.

“I disagree with it. You know, the NBA makes a big deal about prime time games and stars playing and being available… he definitely got pushed and probably the first tech was warranted, emotions were high.”

Tatum continued by questioning the timing of the ejection during a nationally televised matchup.

“National TV game, two of the best teams in the league and you make a big deal about stars playing and you get trigger happy to throw somebody out the game. I disagree with it.”

Brown’s frustration began after a sequence in which he believed he was shoved out of bounds by Spurs guard Stephon Castle without a foul being called. After the play, Brown confronted crew chief Tyler Ford while pointing toward him, prompting the first technical foul.

The Celtics guard remained visibly upset and continued arguing with officials as teammates attempted to calm him down. Umpire Suyash Mehta later assessed a second technical foul, resulting in Brown’s ejection.

Officials explain Jaylen Brown’s ejection as Jayson Tatum voices disagreement

Brown finished the night with eight points, seven assists, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 4-for-8 from the field.

Ford later explained the officiating crew’s decision in the league’s pool report.

“(The first technical was) for aggressively pointing and using profanity and resentment to the no call,” Ford said in the pool report, via Brett Siegel, NBA insider for ClutchPoints. “(The second technical was called because) he aggressively approached a game official while pointing and using profanity.”

Tatum, playing in his third game since returning from injury, led Boston with 24 points while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals. The 27-year-old shot 10-for-24 from the field and 4-for-14 from three-point range across 27 minutes.

Despite Tatum’s effort, Boston was unable to overcome the absence of Brown for most of the game. The loss dropped the Celtics to 43–22 on the season.

Boston will look to regroup Thursday night when it concludes its three-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who enter the matchup with a 51–15 record. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.