Boston Celtics guard Derrick White didn't hold back in sharing his thoughts about teammate Jaylen Brown's double-technical foul ejection in a 125-116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

“I thought the second one was bulls**t, honestly.”

The former Spur preceded that comment by acknowledging the credibility of the first technical that set the tone for Brown's ouster.

“He thought he got fouled. I think he got fouled too. Definitely earned the first one.”

Boston sports the third best record in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio boasts the second best record in the West. It marked their final meeting of the season in a matchup broadcast nationally on NBC/Peacock.

“It's a passionate game, high level game. You can't throw out a guy that's done so much for us all year in a game like this, especially joining in. Tyler [Ford] didn't throw him out. So, I think that was ridiculous.”

The incident stemmed from a call that ruled Brown turned the ball over with about 3:45 remaining in the first half of a game at the Frost Bank Center. The Celtics leading scorer this season argued with lead official Tyler Ford as the two made their way to the other end of the court, Brown animatedly argued that Stephon Castle had pushed him out of bounds.

Ford then assessed Brown with a technical foul. After the Celtics star continued to argue with Ford, official Suyash Mehta quickly whistled Brown for another technical and, thus, the ejection.

Derrick White praises teammates in criticizing Jaylen Brown ejection

The loss in San Antonio marked Jayson Tatum's third game of the season. With half of their vaunted one-two punch out as he recovered from an Achilles tear, Brown has more than picked up the slack. The five-time All-Star is notching 28 points per game this season. That's eight points above his career scoring average.

“It was tough, obviously, to basically play the whole second half without him,” White continued. “I thought it was ridiculous.”

“He was definitely frustrated,” White added. “Obviously, he wants to compete. High level game is what we live for. San Antonio is playing really well. We came in here trying to get a win. So, basically just frustrated.”

With the nine-point victory, the Spurs won their fifth straight. They're in the midst of a stretch in which they've won 16 of their last 17, including numerous victories against some of the league's best. In the last two and a half weeks alone, they've beaten the top team in the East, the Detroit Pistons, twice, the third best squad in the West (Houston Rockets) and the group with the fifth best record in the East (Toronto Raptors).

“Just next man up. Guys came in, competed,” is how White responded when asked how shorthanded Boston was able to regroup and compete.

“Ron [Harper, Jr.] was huge for us, really stepped up and made big plays all night. Baylor [Scheierman], everybody kind of just stepped up and had to try to find a way.”

The Celtics represented the Spurs' fourth straight victims to start the Silver and Black's six-game homestand in which every opponent is a postseason contender.