Jayson Tatum and Derrick White were active in the 3-point shooting department throughout the Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

In 44 minutes of action, Tatum shot 7-of-23 from the field, including 4-of-15 from beyond the arc. On the other hand, White went 6-of-18 overall, including 5-of-16 from downtown, in 44 minutes as well.

As a result, the duo made NBA playoff history. They became the first pair of teammates to take 15 or more 3-pointers each in a playoff game.

What's next for Jayson Tatum, Celtics

When it came to shooting the ball, Game 1 was brutal for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and the Celtics in their loss to the Knicks.

The Celtics shot 35.1% from the field, including 25% from three. They attempted 60 3-pointers throughout the contest, making NBA playoff history in the process. However, they missed 45 times, which played a role in them losing a 20-point lead in the overtime defeat.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Celtics in the loss, including Tatum and White. Tatum led the way with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. Jaylen Brown came next with 23 points and seven rebounds, Derrick White put up 19 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 16 points and six rebounds, while Payton Pritchard provided 13 points.

Boston also has to worry about potential absences moving forward. Kristaps Porzingis missed the last three quarters of the game due to an illness while Sam Hauser suffered an apparent knee injury that may sideline him for a portion of the series if it's severe.

They can chalk up the Game 1 loss as an off night for the offense. However, they should not be content with the way they lost the 20-point lead and must discipline themselves to have the upper hand in this series.

The Celtics will look to bounce back by evening up the series against the Knicks. Game 2 will take place on May 7 at 7 p.m. ET.