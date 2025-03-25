The Boston Celtics may have suffered a serious blow on Monday night. The star forward left the game against the Sacramento Kings after landing on Kings center Domantas Sabonis' foot. He's doubtful to return due to an ankle sprain, according to the team, ClutchPoints and Marc J. Spears on X, formerly Twitter.

This is undoubtedly a big pill to swallow for head coach Joe Mazzulla and his team to swallow, as Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA. Hopefully the sprain is minor, and he will be back sooner rather than later. The impact on Sabonis' foot did not look pleasant, and he went back to the locker room shortly after a few moments on the floor and draining a free throw. At the moment, the Celtics possess the number two seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking to win back-to-back titles this season. Will it happen if Tatum has to miss an extended amount of time? Despite this turn of events, the team will still look to move forward, with the Phoenix Suns next up on their road trip.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics look to capture franchise's 19th title

Before he went down with the ankle injury, Tatum was leading the Celtics with 25 points. He was down for a few moments after Sabonis committed a foul on Tatum, and the former Duke Blue Devil landed on his foot. It was a scary sight to see, as the forward is key to the team's chances at success. Mazzulla and his staff have a deep roster capable of yet another title run, yet it would undoubtedly be tougher without Tatum.

The upcoming schedule features five games on the road and five at home. Boston closes out its current road trip with the matchup at Phoenix followed by trips to San Antonio to play the Spurs, as well as taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on their home court. A three-game set at home is followed by two road games and the final two games of the season at home, both against the Charlotte Hornets. So, the upcoming slate is forgiving to an extent. Would it be beneficial for the team to give Tatum time to rest and recover before what could be a long playoff run? Possibly. But first, the severity of his sprained ankle needs to be confirmed. Only then can they move forward.