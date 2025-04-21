Jayson Tatum had high remarks for Derrick White and Jrue Holiday following the Boston Celtics' 103-86 victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the East First Round on Sunday afternoon.

The Celtics star had an off day shooting the ball, finishing with a humble 17 points on 22 shot attempts. However, White and Holiday stepped up in his place by scoring 39 points combined to help Boston prevail over Orlando.

Tatum reflected on the duo's performances after the game. Even though the pairing has only been active for two seasons, he noted how much they have grown together to the team's benefit.

“They've built a great chemistry. Just two selfless, high-IQ guys that can make plays on both sides, and they really make our team go,” Tatum said.

What's next for Jayson Tatum, Celtics

It is insightful information for Jayson Tatum to provide about Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, considering how the guard duo helped the Celtics create distance from the Magic.

Orlando gave Boston a scare in the first half, outscoring them 31-22 to take a one-point lead at halftime. Despite this, White and Holiday made important stops on defense as they converted on multiple 3-pointers that helped swing the momentum back in their team's favor.

Outside of the second quarter, the Celtics performed at a high level on defense. They held the Magic to 37 points in the second half, as their opponents struggled to generate scoring outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Four played scored in double-digits on Boston's behalf. White led the way with 30 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. Payton Pritchard came next with 19 points and three assists while Tatum put up 17 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown provided 16 points and five rebounds.

The Celtics will look to take a 2-0 series lead they host the Magic in Game 2. The contest will take place on April 23 at 7 p.m. ET.