On Sunday, the Boston Celtics will hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers as part of their ongoing West Coast trip. The Celtics have been rolling as of late, winners of four straight games since their recent home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they may need all hands on deck for Sunday's game if the latest injury report is any indication.

Per the 12:30 PM ET injury report, stars Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness reconditioning) are both questionable for the contest, along with Jrue Holiday with a right shoulder impingement. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown will miss the game due to a right knee posterior impingement.

The Blazers also have a crowded injury report for this game, as Donovan Clingan and Anfernee Simons are both questionable due to illness, while DeAndre Ayton (left calf strain) will miss the contest, and Jerami Grant (right knee tendinitis) is doubtful. Furthermore, former Celtics center Robert Williams III will also miss the game as he recovers from a knee injury.

An important game for the Celtics

As the Celtics head down the home stretch of the 2024-25 season, it will be important for them to continue to win the “take care of business” games against lesser competition, which Sunday's game vs the Blazers would certainly figure to be.

Boston hasn't been quite as dominant this season as they were in 2023-24, but they are still firmly entrenched in the number two spot in the Eastern Conference, and their biggest competition–the Cleveland Cavaliers–have not looked great as of late, losers of four straight contests on their own West Coast swing.

The Celtics in all likelihood will be matched up with one of the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, or Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs, which would then (probably) set up a second round matchup for which they would once again have home court advantage.

In any case, the Celtics and Blazers are slated to tip things off at 6:00 PM ET from Portland.