The Boston Celtics are evidently playing the long game; with a record of 49-19 heading into their Tuesday night contest against the Brooklyn Nets, a team vying for lottery balls, they saw this game as an opportunity to rest some of their key guys, giving minutes to those who usually just ride the bench for Joe Mazzulla's squad. One of the players who got a huge opportunity on Tuesday was rookie forward Baylor Scheierman, who made a case for more minutes down the stretch for the Celtics.

Scheierman, the 30th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, had only played in 18 games prior to his breakout performance against the Nets. In just 16 minutes off the bench, the 24-year-old forward out of Creighton scorched the nets, making seven of his eight attempts from the field, going 6-7 from beyond the arc on the night. And in so doing, he joined some very exclusive company in Celtic green.

As pointed out by Celtics reporter Taylor Snow, Scheierman is only the fourth player in franchise history to make at least six triples in a single game during their rookie campaign. Scheierman joined J.R. Bremer and Payton Pritchard, both of whom made six triples on two separate games during their rookie season, while Marcus Smart stands tall after making seven triples back in March 2015.

On a night where they were missing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics needed the additional scoring punch that Scheierman can provide from the wing position. Scheierman has only scored in double figures once in his brief NBA career thus far prior to his breakout game against the Nets, recording 15 points earlier this month in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Scheierman's calling card as a hooper is his outside marksmanship, and he's showing what a perfect fit he is for a Celtics team that prides itself on winning the mathematical game.

Celtics to give Baylor Scheierman more burn to end the season?

It is widely expected that more rest days are in order for the Celtics' key players. There will be more games moving forward where Boston will be without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White will also be rotating in and out of the active lineup.

This should open up a bigger opportunity for Baylor Scheierman moving forward, and the Celtics certainly trust the rookie to do well, especially when he came into the NBA as one of the most pro-ready prospects in his class.