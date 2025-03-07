Jayson Tatum knows a lot of eyes will be on Saturday's matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

Tatum gave his thoughts on the marquee contest following the Celtics' 123-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. He dominated the 76ers defense with a 35-point outing, going 14-of-23 from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.

With him and Jaylen Brown headlining Boston while LeBron James and Luka Doncic highlighting Los Angeles, Tatum knows fans want to see this game.

“It's gonna be a fun one, man. ABC. Celtics vs. Lakers. It's what the fans want to see,” Tatum said.

Jayson Tatum: “It's gonna be a fun one, man. ABC. Celtics vs. Lakers. It's what the fans want to see.” Jared Greenberg: “Well, thanks for that promo on TNT. Appreciate it.” Kevin Harlan: “Come on. What's going on? Hey, you can't do that.”🤣pic.twitter.com/qEf3UNpAvb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jayson Tatum, Celtics match up against Lakers

The last time Jayson Tatum and the Celtics played the Lakers? They lost in a 117-96 blowout defeat on Jan. 23.

While it was on the road, the Celtics struggled to shoot efficiently from the field. They went 38% overall, including 34% from beyond the arc. This was the opposite for the Lakers, who shot 47% and 43% in those respective categories.

Tatum ended that night with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kristaps Porzingis had a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds while Jaylen Brown put up 17 points and eight rebounds.

However, the team defense failed to contain the Lakers offense, seeing six players score in double-digits. Specifically, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis combined for 67 points.

With this Lakers squad now having Luka Doncic instead of Davis, the Celtics will need a different game plan. James and Doncic will keep Boston busy with their elite scoring and playmaking, meaning the team must step up on defense to keep their rivals at bay.

Tip-off for Saturday's game between the Celtics and Lakers will happen at 8:30 p.m. ET.