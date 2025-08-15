The San Francisco 49ers are looking to have a bounce-back season, and it will start with how the offense looks. With some uncertainty surrounding the wide receiver group, there has been one constant in the room, and it's Ricky Pearsall. The 49ers have been in joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Pearsall is showing out, according to Jason Aponte of Niners Nation.

“Pearsall continues his stellar play while ramping up for the season with several catches against the Raiders’ defense,” Aponte wrote. “The rapport between Pearsall and Brock Purdy will need to continue, given the uncertainty of the available receivers for the 49ers in Week 1. Pearsall added a touchdown on a deep throw, which split the Raider safeties.”

One group of people that will be excited about this news is fantasy football owners who have already drafted and have Pearsall on their team. It's looking like that pick could win some people some games this season, and the hope is that he can win the 49ers some games as well.

For fantasy owners who haven't drafted yet, they should go ahead and keep their eyes on Pearsall if he's still on the board.

Article Continues Below

Ricky Pearsall should be key receiver for 49ers this season

Ricky Pearsall had a different rookie season than others last year, as he was shot in an attempted robbery last August. He was able to return to the field during the season, and he finished the year with 400 yards and three touchdowns. After the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his review of Pearsall's season.

“I thought Ricky Pearsall had an unbelievable season,” Shanahan said. “I mean, I know the gunshot wound is the biggest obviously, but I've never had a rookie player miss all of OTAs and training camp and have much of a successful rookie year. It's tough to do that. For him to do that and then get into Week One, which I knew he would be way behind because of that situation and then get a gunshot wound kind of made me think that we were going to get nothing from him, just in terms of how could we and how hard that would be on him.”

This is something that Pearsall should look forward to building on this season, and with the several injuries at the receiver position, he will have a chance to make a name for himself early.