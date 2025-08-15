With the 2025 college football season rapidly approaching, Josh Heupel's Tennessee football program will be without defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs after he suffered a foot injury and is expected to be out multiple weeks, sources told VolQuest, a setback that comes amid added drama for the Vols this offseason following the Nico Iamaleava transfer situation.

The absence of Hobbs is a significant blow for a Volunteers defense counting on the sophomore to take a big step forward in 2025.

Hobbs, a former five-star recruit, was projected to anchor the interior of Tennessee’s defensive front. His development faces another pause after previous shoulder surgeries limited him over the past two offseasons. The talented defensive tackle did not participate in the Vols’ second preseason scrimmage on Friday, highlighting the severity of the injury.

Before the setback, defensive line coach Rodney Garner praised Hobbs for his offseason growth and athletic ability.

“Hobbs, he’s a long, athletic kid that can bend, that can really run first. You wish for Hobbs, he’s been stunted from a power explosiveness with two offseasons because of shoulder surgeries,” Garner told reporters.

“You sit there, and you’re like, always wondering, what if? What would he be if he had those two offseasons? What would he be right now? But he’s a very talented guy. We need for him to take that next step. And so far in camp, he’s done a really good job.”

Garner compared Hobbs’ potential to NFL standouts Richard Seymour and Marcus Stroud, noting that his length and athleticism could make him a disruptive force up front.

With Hobbs sidelined, Tennessee will likely lean on players like Jamal Wallace, Isaiah Campbell, and Nathan Robinson to fill the gap. The Vols still have depth along the defensive line, but losing Hobbs, who was expected to be a difference maker, forces some early adjustments.

There’s no official timetable yet for Hobbs’ return. Tennessee football continues fall camp and returns to practice on Tuesday as the team looks to maintain momentum ahead of the season opener.