It's not a secret how great the Milwaukee Brewers are right now. Winners of 12 straight games, the Brew Crew doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. They have a deep pitching staff and a young lineup filled with depth. Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona broke down the strengths that the Brewers have in a recent interview.

“They create havoc on the bases, they don't strike out, they pitch, they are very athletic, and they have a lot of ways to beat you.”

Francona isn't wrong. Over the last few weeks, the Brewers have won in many different ways, but there are also a lot of consistencies. As Francona mentioned, the Brewers dominate the little things. It's not always about just holding teams off from scoring and trying to hit home runs. The Brewers avoid striking out by always putting the ball in play. Because they are a fast team with multiple base-stealing threats, putting the ball in play benefits Milwaukee. Furthermore, the Brewers have a deep rotation that is about to get healthier now that rookie Jacob Misiorowski has returned from an injury.

Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan understands what task is at hand this weekend and how it plays out for the season.

“We’re a super confident group,” Pagan said. “Even if we sweep them this series, nobody’s hoisting a World Series trophy after this weekend.”

The Reds just want to play clean baseball and hope that a potential series win and halting the Brewers' streak could keep them on the right track. The Reds enter tonight just 0.5 games back of the New York Mets, who take on the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Both of these series could have playoff implications come October.

Misiorowski starts for the Brewres tonight, going up against Nick Martinez for the Reds. All eyes will be on this game tonight.