The Boston Celtics have issued a concerning injury update ahead of Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Star forward Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful with a right distal radius bone bruise, while guard Jrue Holiday is questionable due to a right hamstring strain, according to the team’s Thursday injury report.

Tatum last played in Game 1, where he posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in 40 minutes of action. He led all players with a plus-minus of +23 as the Celtics secured a 103-86 victory to open the series. The injury occurred late in that contest when Tatum was fouled on a layup attempt by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, resulting in a flagrant 1 call. Tatum did not appear in Game 2 and has yet to return to action.

Holiday, who played through the strain in Game 2, finished with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a block across 36 minutes. He registered a +9 plus-minus, second only to Jaylen Brown, who led Boston in Tatum’s absence with 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and a steal on 12-for-19 shooting, including 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday injury statuses loom large as Celtics prepare for Game 3 vs. Magic

The injuries to two of Boston’s key starters come as the team prepares to face a desperate Magic squad down 0-2 in the series. Despite holding the lead, Boston's offensive production has dipped compared to regular-season levels. The Celtics averaged 116.3 points per game during the regular season, shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range on 17.8 made threes per game.

Through two postseason games against Orlando, the Celtics have averaged just 106 points per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.8% from three, making 14 three-pointers per game.

Holiday has averaged 10 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.7% overall and 42.9% from three in the series.

With both Tatum and Holiday uncertain, the Celtics may be forced to rely even more heavily on Jaylen Brown as their primary scorer, while shifting additional offensive responsibilities to Kristaps Porzingis. Boston could also look to increase the usage of Derrick White, Al Horford, and Payton Pritchard to maintain balance as the series moves to Orlando.

Game 3 between the Celtics and Magic is scheduled for Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, airing on ESPN.