The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot on the line in 2025. The team is going for its fifth straight NFC South title. They want to make it even deeper in the postseason, having lost in the Divisional and Wild Card rounds, respectively, in each of the last two seasons. As the team continues their preparation for the upcoming regular season, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Buccaneers have signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Jase McClellan.

“Buccaneers are signing former Falcons RB Jase McClellan, a 2024 sixth-round pick,” reported Schefter Monday.

While it's unlikely that McClellan will have a big impact at first, it's possible that he could receive more carries as the season progresses. First though, he'll need to make the active roster. Bucky Irving enters the season as the Bucs' top back. Rachaad White, who teamed with Irving to give Tampa Bay one of the NFL's most productive running back tandems, is currently nursing an injury. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard also has Sean Tucker at his disposal as well. Can McClellan make a name for himself in the Buccaneers' backfield? Or will he stay buried on the depth chart?

Buccaneers running back room gets even deeper with new addition

Big things are expected from Irving in year two, and the former Oregon Duck is eager to improve on an impressive rookie campaign. When White comes back from his current injury, he's likely to return to his pass catching role. There's been many times in the past where the Buccaneers have lined up him as a receiver, and it could happen even more under Grizzard in 2025. With the Bucs looking to make an even deeper run in 2025, it will need all hands on deck.

That could include Tucker and McClellan as well. The former Falcon was a standout during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide and is looking to make his mark in the NFL. While he didn't receive too many chances with Atlanta, he did show a few flashes. Can the Buccaneers translate those flashes into production? If so, then getting past the divisional round in next year's playoffs might be a little easier.