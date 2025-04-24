Tensions escalated once again between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, as Celtics veteran Al Horford accused Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of committing a second act of dirty play in as many games.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s contest, which ended in a 109-100 loss for the Magic. After Caldwell-Pope missed a contested baseline jumper, he collided with Horford as both players transitioned down the court, sending them to the floor. Horford quickly rose to his feet, visibly frustrated, and had to be held back by Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and teammate Jrue Holiday. Jaylen Brown also appeared to exchange words with Caldwell-Pope during the aftermath.

Speaking postgame, Horford told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn that he believed the contact was intentional.

“Yeah, it was,” Horford said. “I was starting to run on the break and he got into me there and impeded my progress.”

This latest altercation follows a flagrant 1 foul by Caldwell-Pope in Game 1 on Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The foul led to a hard fall that left Tatum with a wrist injury, causing him to miss Game 2. Horford had already addressed the play before Wednesday’s game, stating that the contact was not isolated.

“It was something extra,” Horford said Tuesday. “It was about the second or third time that he went at him in that way, so yeah.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws more criticism from Al Horford as Magic prepare for Game 3 vs. Celtics

Caldwell-Pope, who was signed last offseason to provide veteran leadership and playoff experience, has found himself at the center of controversy as frustrations between the two teams continue to build. In addition to the altercations, he has struggled offensively, shooting just 1-for-9 from the field in Game 2 and going 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Magic guard Cole Anthony defended Caldwell-Pope when asked about the accusations ahead of Game 2.

“I really don’t care. That stuff really means nothing to me,” Anthony told Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede. “At the end of the day, if anything, I look at it like a positive because now we’ve got them complaining.”

Anthony continued, maintaining the Magic’s intent is never to injure opponents.

“We all play this game. We all play this game the right way,” he said. “We’re just going to keep mucking it up. You’re just giving us good feedback.”

Now down 0-2 in the series for the second consecutive postseason, the Magic will nevertheless aim to reset on their home floor. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled at the KIA Center in Orlando, starting with Game 3 on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.