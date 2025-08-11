The Notre Dame football season begins in less than three weeks, and it is starting with a bang. The Fighting Irish will hit the road in Week 1 for a rivalry matchup against Miami.

It is officially a top-10 matchup after the preseason AP Poll's release on Monday as Notre Dame is No. 6 and the Hurricanes are No. 10. It's a huge matchup, and we don't know who will be starting at quarterback for the Fighting Irish. CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey?

After Steve Angeli decided to transfer, the Notre Dame football QB competition was narrowed down to two players. CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey are battling it out, and neither of them have a lot of experience. According to reports, there hasn't been a lot of separation between the two.

“When Steve Angeli transferred to Syracuse this spring, Notre Dame’s quarterback competition turned into a two-way battle between Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr,” Pete Nakos said on Monday. “One source told On3 this past week that it is neck-and-neck with no clear separation.”

Neither of these players have much experience at all. Carr has not attempted a pass in his college career, and Minchey has only attempted three. He is a perfect 3-for-3 for 16 yards in his two years with the program. It's not much, but Minchey has also been with the Irish for one more year than Carr. That could end up making a big difference in this Notre Dame QB battle.

“Minchey has the most college experience and more experience practicing in Mike Denbrock’s system with Carr sidelined last year, and that could prove to be a difference-maker when Marcus Freeman makes a decision,” Nakos added.

Whether it's CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey, the Notre Dame football team is going to be very inexperienced at QB this season. By the time the middle of the season rolls around, the starter could look like a completely different player.

However, they need to be ready go from the jump. Whoever wins the job will be thrown in with the wolves as their first career start will be on the road against Miami. That's not an easy way to get started, but that is the reality for the Fighting Irish.