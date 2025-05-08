The Boston Celtics are facing a critical turning point in their postseason after falling into a 2-0 hole against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Following a crushing 91-90 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum addressed the media on Thursday and accepted responsibility for his underwhelming performance through the opening two games.

In a video captured by Justin Turpin of WEEI and shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tatum said:

“I take full ownership on the way that I've played in this series. Can't sugarcoat anything. I need to be better. And I expect to be a lot better.”

Tatum struggled to find his rhythm in Game 2, finishing with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block across 42 minutes. He shot just 5-for-19 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.

His most costly moment came on the final possession, where Knicks forward Mikal Bridges stripped him of the ball, denying Boston a potential game-winning shot as time expired.

Jayson Tatum’s struggles and Knicks’ clutch play leave Celtics in 2-0 hole

Across the first two games of the series, Tatum has posted averages of 18 points, 15 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.0 block per game. Despite the well-rounded stat line, his shooting efficiency has plummeted. Tatum is shooting just 28.6% from the field on 21 attempts per game and 25% from three-point range on 10 attempts per contest while averaging 43.1 minutes on the floor.

The Celtics, defending NBA champions and No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, now find themselves trailing a surging Knicks squad that has capitalized on late-game execution and key defensive plays. New York closed Game 2 on a 23-6 run, turning a 20-point third-quarter deficit into a stunning road win.

While Tatum’s remarks highlighted personal accountability, the Celtics’ struggles extend beyond his performance. The team’s inability to close out both contests and frequent lapses in execution have been costly.

Boston now heads to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4, starting with a Saturday afternoon matchup set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Celtics face the daunting task of trying to avoid falling behind 3-0 — a deficit no team in NBA history has come back from in a playoff series.

Tatum’s admission signals a sense of urgency within the locker room as Boston looks to regroup. The Celtics will need their star forward to return to form quickly if they hope to extend the series and reclaim momentum from a Knicks team that has seized control.

With their season at a crossroads, the Celtics turn to Game 3 knowing there is little margin for error. Tatum’s acknowledgment of his struggles may be the first step toward a response Boston desperately needs.