Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns as the team looks to extend its six-game winning streak.

The Celtics (53-19) face the Suns (35-37) at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN in the first meeting between the two teams this season. They will host the second and final regular-season matchup on April 4 at TD Garden.

Tatum sustained a left ankle sprain during Boston’s 113-95 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. He exited the game in the third quarter following a flagrant foul 1 by Kings center Domantas Sabonis and did not return. Prior to his departure, Tatum logged 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes, shooting eight-of-15 from the field and five-of-nine from three-point range.

The Celtics updated Tatum’s injury designation Wednesday afternoon, upgrading him to doubtful. A final decision on his availability will likely come closer to tip-off.

Tatum, 27, has appeared in 66 games this season and is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Celtics maintain strong position in East as Suns battle for Play-In spot

Boston enters the matchup with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games. The Celtics have already clinched a playoff berth and sit five games behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

In addition to Tatum’s status, the Celtics also listed guard JD Davison as out as he remains on his two-way assignment with the Maine Celtics in the G League.

The Suns, currently 10th in the Western Conference standings, are fighting to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Phoenix has won six of its last 10 games and holds a 23-13 record at home.

Following Wednesday’s game in Phoenix, the Celtics will continue their road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs (31-40) on Friday.