The Boston Celtics continue to be on a roll, as they are now on a six-game win streak following a 113-95 drubbing of the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday. The reigning NBA champions have a chance to extend that streak to seven games this coming Wednesday evening when they visit the Phoenix Suns. However, Boston may have to try beating Devin Booker and the Suns minus superstar forward Jayson Tatum.

Tatum suffered a painful ankle injury in the Kings game. The former Duke Blue Devils star exited that contest in the third quarter after a flagrant foul 1 by Sacramento star big man Domantas Sabonis. Tatum grimaced in pain on the court then proceeded to make his trip to the free throw line. He was then helped off the court and into the locker room.

Before he left the court against Sacramento, Tatum had scored 25 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the floor with eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.

With that injury, Jayson Tatum's availability for the showdown versus the Suns is in doubt. The Celtics announced on Tuesday night that the six-time NBA All-Star is “doubtful” for the Phoenix game.

Although that is not good news for the Celtics, there's a reason for Boston fans to feel optimistic about Tatums' status. That he isn't being declared out right away for the next game appears to suggest that Tatum's injury isn't something that will keep him out for a long time. In any case, his status will be worth monitoring, especially with the 2025 NBA Playoffs just around the corner.

Boston, 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have locked up the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, has 10 more contests left to play in the regular season, including the Phoenix matchup. The Celtics have clinched a berth in the NBA Playoffs and are eight games ahead of the No. 2 seed in the East, so there's really no need for them to rush Tatum back from his injury.

On the season, the 27-year-old Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while connecting on 45.5 percent of his attempts from the floor and 43.4 percent of shots from deep.