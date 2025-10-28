On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics picked up their first win of the season with a comfortable road victory over the winless New Orleans Pelicans. It was a much-needed effort from Boston, which stumbled out of the gates to an 0-3 start thanks in large part to the injury absence of Jayson Tatum.

Tatum of course tore his Achilles in last year's playoff series vs the New York Knicks, but has already seemingly made significant progress in his recovery, posting videos of himself running through basketball drills and dunking over the last month.

On Tuesday, Tatum took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, with a simple message as his recovery continues.

Tatum has done a good job of keeping fans updated on his recovery and showing folks what the process is actually like for a star athlete recovering from one of the most devastating injuries a basketball player can suffer.

Tatum will hope to follow in the footsteps of players like Kevin Durant, who have successfully recovered from the same injury setback.

A unique season for the Celtics

Boston Celtics fans have enjoyed playoff basketball every season since the 2013-14 campaign, and that streak certainly would appear to be in danger of coming to an end this year with Tatum sidelined and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis both traded away over the offseason.

While some fans would like to see the team continue to compete with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White leading the charge, others are hoping for Boston to fully bottom out and pull off a Tim Duncan to the Spurs-like draft heist next summer with a high lottery pick in a class that appears to be loaded with top tier talent.

It's highly unlikely that head coach Joe Mazzulla would even consider the possibility of trying to lose in order to secure a top three pick, but he might not have to if the Celtics continue to perform like they did in the first three games.

Boston will next take the floor on Wednesday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.