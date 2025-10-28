The Boston Celtics were expected to struggle more than usual heading into the 2025-26 regular season, but not so much so that they made history. The C's hadn't gotten off to a 0-4 start since the 1970-71 campaign. However, heading into a Monday night showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans, there was a chance they'd match that dismal feat set over five decades ago.

Instead, the Celtics came alive in the fourth quarter to flatten the Pelicans 122-90 at the Smoothie King Center, giving them their first win of the new season. Boston outscored New Orleans 35-12 in the final frame and pushed its 11-point halftime lead to 20 with 4:49 remaining.

From there, the undermanned Pelicans couldn't recover. They were without two-time All-Star Zion Williamson due to a left foot bone contusion. Plus, fellow Pelicans center Kevon Looney is still recovering from a knee injury and has yet to suit up for his new team.

Since New Orleans was without some of its best bigs, Boston took advantage. The Celtics truly dominated the glass for the first time all season, grabbing 66 boards to the Pelicans' 46. They also dominated on defense, as they posted — with four of those coming from Celtics center Neemias Queta — while the Pels couldn't manage any.

On the offensive side of the ball, first-year Celtic Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 25 points off the bench in 32 minutes. His 12 points in the fourth quarter matched the Pelicans' entire output in the last 15 minutes of the game.

Anfernee Simons:

25 PTS, 6 REBS, 6-of-13 3PT Payton Pritchard:
18 PTS, 8 ASTS



Although the Celtics will usually look to four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for scoring, the star guard was in foul trouble in the second half and played just 24 minutes total. Despite his early exit in the fourth quarter, he still finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Perhaps the biggest boost for Boston in the starting lineup came from an unlikely source. Forward Josh Minott made his first career start in the NBA and recorded a new career-high with 15 points. His energy on both ends of the floor will be necessary if the C's are to routinely play with the faster pace they prefer.

Josh Minott jams the dunk, and the floor in one play

The 1-3 Celtics won't have much time to celebrate their blowout victory. On Wednesday night, they'll host the 3-1 Cleveland Cavaliers, who just blew out the Detroit Pistons by 21 points. Boston fell to Detroit before beating New Orleans, so it'll need its A-game against a strong Cleveland team looking to win the Eastern Conference.