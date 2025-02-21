Jayson Tatum notched his fourth triple-double Thursday, leading the Boston Celtics to a dominant 124-104 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game after the All-Star break. Head coach Joe Mazzulla liked what he saw from his young star.

“Him being a playmaker is big for us,” said the Celtics head coach when talking about Tatum, who delivered a triple-double performance, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Tatum secured his triple-double early in the fourth quarter, but his well-rounded performance fueled the defending champions’ dominance from the start. The Celtics established a double-digit lead in the first half, sinking 15 three-pointers, and never let up, maintaining at least a 16-point advantage throughout the second half.

Jayson Tatum leading the Celtics through unselfishness

The Celtics’ offense dominated the Sixers’ defense all night, but their rhythm was clear from the start. Tatum dictated the pace with his pick-and-roll reads, repeatedly breaking down the defense to create open looks for his teammates.

That unselfish approach spread throughout the team, as 20 of Boston’s 25 first-half field goals came off assists, with Tatum (7) and Jaylen Brown (5) setting the tone. The Celtics wrapped up the game with 33 assists on 43 made shots.

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to pace the Celtics with 28 points, knocking down eight shots from beyond the arc. Derrick White contributed a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston had six players reach double figures in the victory, extending their winning streak to four games and securing their eighth win in nine outings. Paul George topped the 76ers' scoring with 17 points in a rough defeat.

With the victory, Boston improved to an NBA-best 23-6 record on the road.

The Celtics resuming the season with hot shooting

The All-Star break served the Celtics well, especially in their three-point shooting. They started strong in the first half, hitting 15 of 25 attempts from beyond the arc at a blistering 60 percent.

Five players drained multiple threes during the surge, taking full advantage of the Sixers’ weak defense and Joel Embiid’s drop coverage in the pick-and-roll. Boston’s three-point shooting has steadily improved after a slow January, and that trend continued as seven different players connected from deep in the victory.

Pritchard caught fire in the first half, leading all scorers with 15 points while sinking all five of his shots from beyond the arc, setting the stage for Boston’s explosive three-point shooting.

With Jrue Holiday back, Boston’s bench is at full strength, but Pritchard remains aggressive, providing the Celtics with a significant boost through his efficient play.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 17 in a strong effort for the defending champions.

Paul George led Philadelphia with 17 points as the team dropped its sixth straight game. Tyrese Maxey scored 16 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16, and Joel Embiid finished with 15 as the Sixers' other top scorers.