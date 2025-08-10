Jimbo Fisher is looking for another job after getting let go by Texas A&M football in 2023. Fisher is admitting after nearly two years out of coaching, that he was saddened to leave his job at Florida State football for College Station. Fisher left Florida State after winning a national championship coaching at that school.

“Most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Jimbo Fisher said on the Trials to Triumph podcast, and reported by On3. “Never wanted to go. And, listen, I loved A&M. We had great success. I mean, the last couple years we didn’t, but that run we had there, and I don’t mean that in anything there. I did not ever want to leave.”

Fisher was given truckloads of money to leave Florida State for the SEC school. When Fisher was let go at Texas A&M, he was awarded a $76 million buyout. Fisher said there were reasons other than money, though, that caused him to take the Aggies job.

“It was just, and I don’t want to get into this. I just knew it’s kind of the situation the ACC is in now. I saw those things and tried to get us to get ahead of that a little bit. We never wanted anything for ourselves. I wanted more stuff for our staff and players,” Fisher said. “And some more facilities because I knew where the game was going and where we were putting our money. It just never worked out, and I’m not going to throw anybody under the [bus]. Sometimes you do it.”

Florida State is now led by Mike Norvell, while Mike Elko was chosen to succeed Fisher at Texas A&M.

Could Jimbo Fisher actually return to Florida State?

Fisher is on record saying that he wants another coaching job. The former Texas A&M coach went 45-25 in College Station, before he was fired in 2023. His last few seasons were a struggle, but he had success with the Aggies.

Florida State football meanwhile is coming off of a season that saw the Seminoles win just two games. Florida State football was by far the most disappointing power 4 program in 2024. Head coach Mike Norvell is under enormous pressure to win this coming season. If he doesn't get to a bowl game, there will likely be a lot of unrest at Florida State.

If Norvell is fired at the end of the 2025 season, it could mean that Fisher would get an opportunity to possibly coach at Florida State again. Several head college football coaches are returning to their former programs for another stint, including Rich Rodriguez and Scott Frost.

Time will tell if Fisher gets another chance to coach again. He is currently an analyst for the ACC Network.