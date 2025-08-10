The San Francisco 49ers cannot last more than a few months without losing their entire running back room to injury, even in the preseason. With multiple key players back on the shelf, the 49ers added former starter Jeff Wilson Jr. to their 2025 offseason roster.

Wilson, 29, signed with the 49ers on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Wilson started his career with San Francisco before spending the last 2.5 years with the Miami Dolphins. The seven-year veteran appeared in nine games in 2024, posting a career-low 57 rushing yards.

The team signed Wilson due to injuries to rookie Jordan James and 2024 breakout star Isaac Guerendo. James will be out for a few weeks with a finger injury that will require surgery, while Guerendo will miss a similar amount of time due to a shoulder issue. To make matters worse, recently signed veteran Ameer Abdullah seemingly suffered a rib injury during the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.

The injuries occurred while Christian McCaffrey continues to work his way back from a PCL sprain that ended his 2024 campaign after just four games. McCaffrey appears to be ready for the start of the season, but remains out of the 49ers' preseason contests.

49ers add Jeff Wilson Jr. to competitive running back room

With Guerendo, James and Abdullah out, the 49ers' running back room was limited to McCaffrey, Patrick Taylor and Corey Kiner before signing Wilson. Given the sheer volume of names in the locker room, Wilson joins a competitive position group as he looks to fight his way back onto the roster.

McCaffrey is the clear leader of the group, with Guerendo and James likely his top two backups. Guerendo performed admirably in his limited opportunities in 2024, while James joins the team as a fourth-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor also impressed to a limited extent in 2024, but appears to be a clear step behind.

Although Wilson has experience with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, he rejoins the team at the bottom of the depth chart. However, on a team like the 49ers, he could quickly find himself back on the field as injuries continue to be a thorn in their side.