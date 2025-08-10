The Denver Broncos had one of the best defenses in football last season, and they have all of the tools to replicate that and have a similar campaign if they can stay healthy in 2025. Patrick Surtain II was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year at the end of 2024, but he wasn't the only standout on Vance Joseph's unit.

Surtain has been one of the top players at his position for years now, but the Broncos had a couple of breakout stars in 2024. Edge rusher Nik Bonitto was at the top of the list, as the Oklahoma product emerged as one of the quickest and bendiest pass rushers in the league.

Now, time is quickly approaching for Bonitto to get a new contract extension, and Surtain thinks that the final number will be eye-popping, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

“He’s going to break the market,” Surtain said. “They might give him a blank check.”

Bonitto was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career last year and also made Second Team All-Pro in just his third season, so it's clear that the league recognizes him as one of the rising stars on the defensive side of the ball. In year three last season, the former second-round pick racked up 13.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles and scoring a defensive touchdown.

Edge rusher contracts have been one of the biggest topics of the NFL offseason in 2025. First, it was Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns before they made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers have also been given massive extensions that could set the groundwork for what Bonitto's deal could eventually look like.

Now, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals are both holding out of training camp while awaiting new deals from their respective teams. The Broncos will be hoping that they can avoid a similar dramatic situation with Bonitto when the time comes to pay him.