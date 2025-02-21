Payton Pritchard lit up the nets during the Boston Celtics' 124-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. This prompted his fellow star teammate Jayston Tatum to heap praise on the fifth-year guard.

In 31 minutes of action, Pritchard finished with 28 points and four assists. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, making eight triples on 15 attempts.

Tatum reacted to Pritchard's performance after the game. He had nothing but high remarks and a strong endorsement for his teammate.

“He's unbelievable, what he brings to the scene on a given night, especially off the bench. You know we got a few weeks left, but he got to be Sixth Man of the Year,” Tatum said.

What's next for Payton Pritchard, Celtics

A legitimate stance for Jayson Tatum to have about Payton Pritchard, considering his high-level displays off the bench for the Boston Celtics.

After 54 games, Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Celtics. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, including 41.1% from downtown. After Thursday's showing, he reached the 20-point mark for the 17th time this season.

Boston boasts a 40-16 record this season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed, being the only teams in the East with 40 or more wins.

Following the win, marking their fourth straight, the Celtics will prepare for their next game. They host the New York Knicks in a big division matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.