The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Jrue Holiday is on the injury report alongside Kristaps Porzingis, with both players listed as questionable. Holiday is dealing with a right hand injury, while Porzingis has a non-COVID illness after going for 11 points against the Detroit Pistons on February 26. He hasn't played since. Here's everything we know about Jrue Holiday's injury and his playing status vs. the Lakers.

Jrue Holiday injury status vs. Lakers

Given that Jrue Holiday is probable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll face the Lakers in Saturday's marquee matchup. Holiday and Porzingis are fixtures on the injury report these days, and their questionable status hasn't changed less than 12 hours before tip-off.

The Celtics—Lakers matchup is the hottest ticket of the 2024-25 campaign. Both teams have won eight of their last ten games, with the Lakers riding a high on an eight-game winning streak. Once left out of the title contenders’ conversation, they've ascended into the Western Conference standings' upper echelon of teams with the second-best record (40-21) in the NBA.

Neither Holiday nor Porzingis has played a game since the Celtics beat the Pistons in late February. Holiday finished with four points and six assists in the 117-97 win. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals throughout the month, while Porzingis produced 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. However, both play crucial roles as part of the Celtics' starting lineup.

The Celtics have won three straight, including a 123-105 blowout win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, amid a seven-game homestand at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 35 points, and Payton Pritchard led the bench with 19. And with the hype surrounding Saturday's nationally televised game between the Lakers and Celtics, it would make for a better matchup to see Porzingis and Holday in head coach Joe Mazzulla's lineup.

So, the answer to whether Jrue Holiday will play against the Lakers tonight is maybe.

Celtics injury report

Sam Hauser — Questionable (right ankle; sprain)

Jrue Holiday — Questionable (right hand; mallet finger)

Kristaps Porzingis — Questionable (illness; non-COVID)

Lakers injury report

Rui Hachimura — OUT (left patellar tendinopathy)

Jaxson Hayes — Questionable (right knee contusion)

LeBron James — Probable (left foot injury management)

Maxi Kleber — OUT (right foot surgery recovery)