Year two of the Mike Macdonald era for the Seattle Seahawks is almost here. 2024 was a solid start, as the Seahawks went 10-7 and almost made the postseason. After that near success, Seattle hired new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year contract in free agency. However, a new ESPN article has predicted that Darnold will not be in the Emerald City come 2027. ESPN analyst Seth Walder opined that the team would draft South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and he would lead them to the Super Bowl in his second year.

“Led by second-year star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, along with a top five defense, the Seahawks will reach the Super Bowl … but will lose,” predicted Walder. “The days of Smith and Darnold will be ancient history by 2027.”

In order for this prediction to become reality, Darnold will have to fail. After a career resurrection with the Minnesota Vikings last season, the former third overall pick cashed in with a new deal in free agency. The Seahawks signed him after trading former starter Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, if Sellers is leading the team in 2027, that means that both Darnold and Jalen Milroe, the team's third round pick this past April, weren't cut out to be Seattle's quarterback. If they both end up failing, what else could happen?

Will Sam Darnold fail as Seahawks starting quarterback?

Darnold was signed because it appears that he'll be an excellent fit in Kubiak's system. After succeeding in a similar system under Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell last year, the former USC standout could very well do the same under Kubiak in Seattle. Macdonald and his staff are hoping that the $100 million bet that made on Darnold works out. However, in the scenario proposed by Walder, it looks like Norris would become the star signal caller that Seattle is searching for.

Based on his play with South Carolina last season, it's easy to see why the dual threat quarterback would be a first rounder. Even more is expected of him this coming season. Will Norris become the first-round prospect that many analysts already think he is? If so, will he become the Seahawks long-term answer at quarterback? Come 2027, anything feels possible.