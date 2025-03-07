The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Boston Celtics on Saturday in a highly anticipated NBA matchup between two of the league's top teams. L.A. enters the contest with a 40-21 record, owning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while Boston is 45-18 and is No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

In a game featuring LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, fans are looking forward to a possible NBA Finals preview this season. Those planning on attending the game are paying a hefty price, as the average ticket price sits at $731, according to Brett Siegal and TickPick. That makes the Lakers-Celtics game the seventh-most expensive regular season matchup in NBA history.

“Tomorrow's Celtics-Lakers game has an average ticket price of $731, according to TickPick. This is the most expensive regular season Celtics home game and the 7th most expensive regular season NBA game on record. A courtside ticket is currently going for $23,112.”

Everything seemed to have come together to create the perfect storm for an ultra-expensive ticket price. These are two of the league's top teams right now that have a historic rivalry. Additionally, both the Lakers and Celtics have 31 combined NBA championships. L.A. has 16 total championships with the last title coming in the 2020 season, and Boston won its 15th ring in the 2023 season.

Ticket prices tend to fluctuate depending on a team's success. It can also change according to the opponent they're facing on a given day. Due to the excitement around the Lakers and Celtics franchises, fans are going to have to spend a pretty penny to watch the game live.

The Lakers turned heads before the trade deadline after trading Anthony Davis for Doncic. Pairing the 26-year-old superstar with James has worked well, as Los Angeles is on an eight-game winning streak. As for the Celtics, they arguably have the most loaded roster in the NBA and enter Saturday night's contest on a three-game winning streak.

A win for L.A. will keep them firmly in second place ahead of the Denver Nuggets, but they'll be roughly 10.5 games behind the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder. A win or loss for Boston won't change their second-place standing in the Eastern Conference, as the Celtics are 4.5 games ahead of the third-place New York Knicks.