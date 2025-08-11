Ever since Kyler Murray was drafted with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the road has been tumultuous for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have shown much promise with Murray under center, but the expectations have not been completely met, as they could be. After two head coaches, the clock is ticking on what Murray can do under center for Arizona.

ESPN published a bold prediction piece for every team in the NFL and their rankings out of 32. With everything surrounding the Cardinals, they came in at 17. ESPN NFL Analyst Seth Walder made a bold prediction related to the Cardinals by saying that before the 2027 season, the Cardinals will trade Kyler Murray, who will have two seasons left on his current deal.

Walder elaborated more on his prediction: “The Cardinals will trade quarterback Kyler Murray before the 2027 season. After two seasons in which they are competitive but not threatening true contention, they will decide to deal Murray — who will have two non-guaranteed years left on his deal at that point — rather than extend him again. Arizona will recoup real draft capital in the deal from a team that will instantly upgrade at the most critical position.”

It's not all bad news for the Cardinals, especially given the roster's look coming into the 2025 season. Arizona has invested heavily in draft picks under Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon. That influx of young talent has benefitted Arizona, and they are trying to rework both sides of the ball with their draft picks.

Article Continues Below

The offense around Murray could be one of the better units in the NFL. Marvin Harrison Jr., last year's first-round draft pick, has another year to acclimate to this offense and should be better as Murray's top target. Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and Trey McBride also make up a solid receiving corps, especially with McBride emerging as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The offensive line should also be better.

The biggest key for this year and what will determine whether the Cardinals can win with Murray under center is the help around him on the other side of the ball. This defense went through a makeover in the offseason, and Jonathan Gannon is a defensive guru. Josh Sweat was a big signing to help up front, and Calais Campbell returned to the Cardinals. Then, Zaven Collins rounds out a front seven that should be much better. Max Melton, Budda Baker, Garrett Williams, and Will Johnson also highlight a great secondary.

The Arizona Cardinals are primed to be much better, but they need to execute better across the board, and that starts with Kyler Murray on offense.