It is a possible NBA Finals preview as the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Boston Celtics on Saturday at the TD Garden. It one of the best NBA rivalries of all time as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 166-135. Furthermore, they are 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Lakers, including 3-2 over five games at the TD Garden. But the Lakers destroyed the Celtics 117-96 earlier this season at Crypto, and now the Celtics will look to return the favor.

Here are the Lakers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Celtics Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Boston Celtics: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Celtics

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers just won a wild one against the New York Knicks and will look to keep the momentum going as they travel to face their old nemesis, the Celtics. It was a great win against the Knicks after being down by double digits in this contest. Despite facing numerous injury concerns, the Lakers still toughed it out and beat the Knicks to set up a big showdown in Boston.

The Lakers hope to replicate what they did to the Celtics last time. Initially, they built a 34-23 lead, then ballooned the advantage to 67-48 and never looked back. But this team is much different from the one that bounced the Celtics last time.

Anthony Davis was here and now is on the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves was healthier but currently has a nagging calf injury. Rui Hachimura is also injured and likely will not play. Therefore, the Lakers must find other options other than LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Dalton Knecht will need to replicate what he did against the Knicks and power the Lakers off the bench.

The Lakers were efficient against the Celtics, converting 47.2 percent of their shots, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they won the board battle, netted four steals, and blocked three shots while also only turning the rock over six times.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can continue finding open space to create shots, and Doncic and James can power them through. Then, they must continue to play clean basketball and avoid turning the ball over.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Joe Mazzula wants the Celtics focused as they attempt to overtake the Lakers and avoid the sweep. Additionally, Jayson Tatum is hyped for this game but will need to do better than he did last time.

Tatum had 16 points but shot 5 for 13 from the floor. Ultimately, he is the leader of this team, and the Celtics do better when he takes charge and scores more. Kristaps Porzingis led the way last time, adding 22 points while shooting 9 for 16 from the floor. Significantly, he is a force down low and can dominate the paint. Jaylen Brown had 17 points last time but went 7 for 19 from the floor.

The Celtics need more from the bench. Sixth Man of the Year contender Payton Pritchard only had seven points last time while shooting 2 for 12. No one else on the bench could do much, either.

The Celtics shot poorly in this game, converting 38.5 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from the triples. Additionally, they converted just 66.7 percent of their chances from the free-throw line. The Celtics only had five steals and blocked six shots. Ultimately, the toughest thing the Celtics will have to do on defense is to contain James and Doncic.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum dominates, Porzingis is productive, and Brown is more consistent. Then, they must clamp down on Doncic and James.

Final Lakers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 35-25-1 against the spread, while the Celtics are 28-34-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Lakers are 14-14-1 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 14-18 against the spread at home. The Lakers are 11-10-1 against the spread against the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 8-11-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference.

This will be a classic showdown, with the Celtics being slightly favored. Ultimately, I think this game will go down to the wire. The Lakers showed some vulnerabilities against the Knicks, and the Celtics will do everything to expose it. But I think the Lakers play well enough to cover the spread on the road, whether that results in a win remains to be seen.

Final Lakers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Lakers +7 (-110)