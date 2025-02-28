The Boston Celtics (42-17) have added Kristaps Porzingis to their injury report ahead of Friday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-10) at TD Garden. The team has listed the center as questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

Porzingis last played in the Celtics’ 117-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, finishing with 11 points, three steals, two rebounds, and an assist. His availability against the Cavaliers will be determined closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ESPN.

Through 32 games this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and a career-high 40.3% from three-point range. His rebounding average is the lowest since his 2017-18 campaign with the New York Knicks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Kristaps Porzingis joins Celtics’ injury report ahead of crucial matchup vs. Cavaliers

Porzingis joins the Celtics’ injury report alongside Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday. Brown is dealing with a left thigh contusion, and Holiday is managing a right-hand mallet finger injury, with both listed as questionable.

Brown did not play in Wednesday night’s loss against Detroit. Holiday, meanwhile, struggled offensively, finishing with four points, six assists, and two rebounds while shooting 2-for-10 from the field.

The Celtics will look to secure the season series against the Cavaliers, holding a 2-1 edge entering Friday’s game. In their most recent meeting earlier this month, Boston secured a 112-105 victory behind Jayson Tatum’s 22 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Porzingis contributed with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The Cavaliers, currently leading the league, enter Friday’s matchup on an eight-game winning streak, which includes a dominant 122-82 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Cleveland has been in strong form, posing a significant challenge for the Celtics as they look to bounce back from their loss to Detroit while monitoring the status of Porzingis, Brown, and Holiday leading up to game time.