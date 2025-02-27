The Boston Celtics took a brutal loss to the Detroit Pistons 117-97, as they are now on an eight-game winning streak. The Celtics did not play like the team they've been all season, and they were caught slipping multiple times. Speaking of slipping, Ausar Thompson had Jayson Tatum doing that during the game, and it set social media on fire.

Thompson made one simple crossover and drove to the lane, and before Tatum knew it, he was backpedaling and almost fell.

https://twitter.com/DetroitPistons/status/1894994120772591898

People have already screenshotted pictures of Tatum almost falling, and there's no doubt those will be the talk of social media for the next few days. On the bright side, Tatum can say that he ended the game with the most points.

Is Jayson Tatum the most underappreciated NBA star?

Besides getting crossed, Jayson Tatum has been trending over the past few days after his answer to whether he feels like he's appreciated for what he's done in his career.

“Honestly, no,” Tatum said via The Washington's Post Michael Lee. “If you took the name and the face away from all my accomplishments and you’re just like, ‘This is what this Player A accomplished at 26,’ people would talk about [me] a lot differently.”

Tatum has a hefty resume at just the age of 26, but the way people talk about him – or don't talk about him – you would think he hasn't accomplished much in his career. He achieved the ultimate goal last year by winning his first championship, and if the Celtics can continue to compete at a high level, there's no reason why he can't win more. Tatum is always the leading scorer on the Celtics every year, and he's also been a solid defender as well. One of the things where he's shown improvement is his playmaking ability, and is averaging a career-high in assists this season.

Shannon Sharpe found himself taking up for Tatum after his comments about not being appreciated, and he tried to think of some ways that would make people tune into him.

“Maybe needed to start talking trash, maybe you need to throw the ball, you know, hit a jump shot and point in somebody's face, do something that resonates,” Sharpe said on First Take. “Maybe go on IG, he's not on social media, maybe he needs to start talking trash on social media, so we can all get behind it. I love him, I think his game is unbelievable. There's nothing not to like about him.”

All Tatum can do is continue to go out and keep winning, and people will one day realize what he can do.