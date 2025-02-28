The Boston Celtics will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, but there are some key players whose status is up in the air. Jaylen Brown is on the injury report with a left thigh contusion, and Jrue Holiday is dealing with a right-hand Mallet finger.

Brown didn't play in the Celtics last game against the Detroit Pistons where they lost 117-97, but this game against the Cavaliers might mean a little more. There's a very good chance that these two see each other in the playoffs, and what better way to try and get an edge on your opponent than beating then having the advantage in the regular season.

Nonetheless, if Brown's injury is something he just can't play on, then he won't be available.

Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday's status vs. Cavs

Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are both listed as questionable against the Cavs, and it will be interesting to see if they can play in this primetime game. Holiday played in the Celtics' previous game against the Pistons but didn't shoot the ball well, finishing with four points and shooting 0-for-5 from three.

The Celtics have been one of the more consistent teams this season, but it's obvious that the Cavs are playing on another level. These two teams match up well against each other, and the Cavs went out and got some more depth to help them compete down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.

Many people are saying that the Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, especially since they're the reigning champions, but the Cavs might have something to say this season. This game could be a good test to see if they still have what it takes, and it would make it more interesting if Brown and Holiday were available.