There has been a healthy amount of staff turnover for Colorado football in the last few years under Deion Sanders, but he enters year three with a plethora of experienced former NFL players and coaches on his staff.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, both of whom are highly-respected former NFL assistants, are both back for their second seasons in Boulder. Now, another successful former NFL assistant is heading to work for Sanders with Colorado this fall.

On Monday, Sanders introduced former NFL quarterback and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as Colorado's new quarterbacks coach. Thee Pregame Show shared the clip in a video which was posted by DNVR Buffs.

Leftwich played quarterback in the NFL for nine seasons, making 50 starts during his career. He made a name for himself during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a stellar 2005 season where the Jags finished 8-3 in his 11 starts.

While the Marshall product was a solid signal caller in the pros, he really established himself as an elite assistant coach in his post-playing career. He started his career on the sidelines with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the offensive coordinator. He won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2020 as the architect of the offense.

Now, Leftwich will look to bring that experience and expertise to Colorado and be an additive piece to the Buffs' staff. He won't be calling plays most likely like he was in Tampa Bay, but he should be a great crutch for Shurmur to lean on in that department.

As for the quarterbacks on the Colorado roster, Byron Leftwich has an interesting room to look after and a competition to oversee. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter comes in after a disappointing 2024 season followed up a stellar 2023, and he will battle against freshman Julian Lewis during fall camp.

Regardless of who ends up getting the starting job for Colorado football, both quarterbacks will now have one of the top assistants in the country looking after them.