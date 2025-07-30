The New York Mets, despite plenty of ups and downs, have been one of the best teams in all of Major League Baseball so far this season, but they know they will need to stay healthy in order to stay at the top of the NL East and make a push for a World Series.

On Tuesday night, the Mets suffered a significant injury. During the fourth inning of a critical series against the San Diego Padres, star outfielder Juan Soto fouled a ball off of his foot and was pulled from the game with a foot contusion.

After the game, Soto gave an optimistic update on the status of his foot, via SNY.

“I think it's gonna be good,” Soto said. “I think it's gonna be good. We've just got to get the swelling down. Whenever the swelling is down, I think we're gonna be fine. X-rays are negative, so it's a good sign. We've just got to wait for the swelling to come down and go back to where I'm at.”

Soto also addressed his pain level after the game, after appearing to be in a world of hurt when he went down on the field originally.

“It's actually numb,” he said. “I don't feel anything right now. It's getting a little stiff but we're gonna see in the morning how it goes.”

Soto has been finding his stride of late for the Mets after some rocky moments earlier in the season, so New York will want to have him back in the lineup as soon as he can possibly get out there. For the season coming into Tuesday, Soto had racked up 25 home runs and 62 RBI. He was hitting just .249, but was still an on-base machine with an MLB-leading 84 walks.

The Padres went on to beat the Mets very comfortably in a 7-1 blowout on Tuesday night, but New York still sits in the top spot in the NL East by a half-game over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets and Phillies are two of the best teams in baseball, so the health of a player like Soto can go a long way toward deciding who comes out on top.

