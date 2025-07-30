The Athletics may be deep in a rebuild, but their young cornerstone continues to deliver headline moments. On Tuesday night, rookie phenom Nick Kurtz flashed his defensive brilliance to seal a 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners, making a game-ending diving grab that left fans and teammates stunned.

With two outs in the top of the ninth and Seattle’s JP Crawford at the plate facing a 2-2 count, Merrill Kelly delivered a pitch that was roped down the first-base line. Kurtz, positioned perfectly, leapt to his right and fully extended to snatch the liner out of the air, ending the game in highlight-reel fashion.

In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Talkin’ Baseball podcast, the moment was captured when Kurtz left his feet to make the incredible game-winning grab.

“NICK KURTZ TO END THE GAME”

The rookie first baseman, already known for his bat, continued to build his MLB rookie resume with a clutch display of athleticism. Earlier in the game, Kurtz had belted a two-run homer, continuing a torrid stretch that has positioned him as a frontrunner for American League Rookie of the Year. Since July 1st, he’s hitting .410 with a 1.257 OPS — tops among qualified players.

Kurtz’s performance is even more impressive considering he returned from an oblique injury in June. In 69 games this season, he owns a .305 average with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, and ranks among the AL West’s top hitters. Tuesday’s catch wasn’t just for show — it shut down a potential rally from a divisional foe and added a buzz-worthy finish to a must-win game for the A's.

Although the team remains near the bottom of the AL West standings, the Athletics continue to flash their youth-driven upside. Tuesday’s victory against the Mariners not only evened the series at one game apiece but also served as a statement of resilience. Kurtz’s game-winning grab became a symbol of a young team that’s far from finished fighting. For fans in Sacramento — where the A’s are temporarily playing — it offered a rare in-person highlight in a season centered on growth and long-term development.

The Mariners, meanwhile, missed an opportunity to close the gap in the AL West and gain ground in the Wild Card standings. They’ll now have to regroup for Wednesday’s rubber match, with Bryan Woo set to face Jeffrey Springs.

Nicknamed “The Big Amish” for his Lancaster County roots—the largest Amish settlement in the world—Kurtz continues to embrace the moniker with every game. Over his last 15 appearances, the rookie slugger has blasted nine home runs and delivered highlight plays on both offense and defense. On Tuesday night, he put the exclamation point on a performance that’s becoming his norm.