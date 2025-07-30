On Wednesday, DeWanna Bonner will return to Indianapolis after a tumultuous time with the organization. After Bonner signed with the Phoenix Mercury in July, it was a full-circle moment.

However, the multiple-time All-Star will have to play in front of the Fever crowd as an opponent. While that's a majority of the storyline for Wednesday's game, it has Indiana head coach Stephanie White a bit wary.

She explained, via Chloe Peterson of IndyStar Sports, how seamlessly Bonner fits with Phoenix, as well as coaching against her for the first time this season.

“I think she fits in perfectly with Phoenix,” White said. “She and AT play so well together, and she does a really good job of adding a different dimension with her ability to be that stretch four… she's comfortable in that system.

“It's going to be different to game-plan against her, her and AT both, really, honestly, after having been on the sideline with them for a couple of years, it's going to be different to game-plan against her. But I'm glad that she's happy, and I'm glad that she's found her spot.”

Stephanie White sees DeWanna Bonner's impact for Mercury

Since signing with Phoenix, Bonner has mostly come off the bench. Despite that, she's been impressive. She is averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds while shooting over 38% from three.

Not to mention, Bonner has only started one of her six games thus far, but has been what the team has needed.

She provides size, shooting, and, simply put, a veteran presence. Furthermore, her chemistry with Alyssa Thomas cannot be denied. It only adds to the developing and legitimized chemistry with the Mercury players.

As Phoenix will take on the Fever without Caitlin Clark, it could be a good chance for the Mercury to have a nice win. They'll have two more games after Wednesday on their five-game road trip.

Still, this will be the only time Bonner will be in Indiana as an opponent, but not the last time the teams will face each other. They square off two more times before the conclusion of the regular season.