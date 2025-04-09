Although Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was on the injury report before Tuesday's game, Patrick Beverley saw some heroics against the New York Knicks.

For starters, Tatum hit the shot to send the game into overtime. Then, Kristaps Porzingis sealed the deal in overtime. Following the game, Beverley and Tatum embraced, and the Celtics star took a shot at his opponent.

“They needed you out there,” Tatum said to Beverley.

The latter has been known as a tenacious defender since he's been in the NBA. Interestingly enough, Beverley has made the All-Defensive team three times in his career.

As a bit of an undersized guard, he plays with an edge. His trash talk, but more importantly, his skills on the defensive side of the ball make life difficult.

Going back to Tatum though, he's quietly been one of the top players in the league. Although the Celtics are dominant from top to bottom, the former Duke forward has impressive numbers.

He is averaging 27 points, a career-high six assists, as well as 8.7 rebounds per game. Still, his scoring is what remains elite for Boston. Not to mention, it's something that has always impressed Beverley.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum shaded Knicks when talking to Patrick Beverley

The Knicks and Celtics rivalry has always been a top one. However, this season might be the most volatile it has been. New York reloaded in the offseason by acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns via trades.

Meanwhile, Boston kept its same core and look poised to run it back. The Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo has been dynamic. Still, either player has been able to take over a game.

After all, Tatum posted 32 points and shot 50% from the field in 48 minutes in the Celtics win. It was one of those performances the team needed, where the star had to shine.

Luckily for Boston though, playing in Madison Square Garden seems to have that effect on players. Although the Celtics play under championship expectations, playing in New York brings that other fire out.

As a result, Boston swept the regular season series against New York, marking the first time in five years.

Either way, the interaction simply shows Tatum's confidence in his abilities. Considering his accolades and already being a proven winner, it makes sense.

Even with some people saying Tatum is disrespected, he'll keep thriving off of that. Any way to have a chip on his shoulder is something that he will take full advantage of.