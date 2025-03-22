Kristaps Porzingis made NBA history in the Boston Celtics' 121-99 blowout win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

In 25 minutes of action, Porzingis finished with a stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and a steal. He shot 9-of-15 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

With his performance, he became the fourth player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in less than 30 minutes, per StatMamba.

What's next for Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics

It is a great feat for Kristaps Porzingis to accomplish, considering his strong momentum since his return to the Celtics' rotation.

In the last three games, Porzingis is averaging 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, three assists, and 1.3 blocks in that stretch. He reflected on his recent form as he looks to end the season on a solid note.

“Honestly, I don’t know because I’m not feeling my best. Maybe trying to create a bit more & that kind of leads to more opportunities…Things are just clicking & trying to play free & selfless,” Porzingis said after the game.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Celtics in the win, including Porzingis. Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He shot 11-of-25 from the field, including 3-of-10 from downtown. Payton Pritchard followed suit with 18 points and four assists, Sam Hauser scored 14 points, while Derrick White provided 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.

Boston improved to 51-19 on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

Following Friday's win over the Jazz, marking their fourth straight, Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Portland Trail Blazers on March 23 at 6 p.m. ET.